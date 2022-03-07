How DC Federal Court Ruling Limits Wire Fraud Act Scope

By Ashwin Ram and Galen Kast (March 7, 2022, 12:48 PM EST) -- The federal wire fraud statute is one of the most commonly used weapons in the U.S. Department of Justice's arsenal. The statute makes criminal a broad range of schemes to defraud but is not limitless, as seen prominently in the landmark 2020 U.S. Supreme Court Kelly v. U.S. decision, which held that violations of the wire fraud statute require not only deception, but also an intent to obtain property through the scheme.[1] Last month, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia weighed in on another limiting factor: what it means to obtain money or property, as required by Kelly....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS