Sen. Vows To Block FTC Pick Over Ag Supply Merger Review

By Christopher Cole (March 3, 2022, 5:55 PM EST) -- A Missouri lawmaker said Thursday that he would thwart President Joe Biden's nominee for a seat on the Federal Trade Commission until he gets some answers about a stalled agriculture supply merger. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., vowed to put a hold on Alvaro M. Bedoya's confirmation if the FTC does not adequately respond to the senator's concerns over a possible merger challenge involving a Missouri farm supply company. Senate rules afford any member the courtesy of a hold, which is effectively a delaying tactic making it harder to bring the nomination to a vote. Blunt, a member of the Senate Commerce...

