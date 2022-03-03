South Korean Steel Plate Maker Fights 'Arbitrary' Duties At CIT

By Ryan Harroff (March 3, 2022, 5:36 PM EST) -- South Korea's Dongkuk Steel Mill Co. Ltd. has challenged the U.S. over countervailing duties the U.S. Department of Commerce laid down on certain steel plates it exports, arguing that the government never investigated Dongkuk's sales or costs and instead arbitrarily gave it the same duties as another company the department did look into. In a complaint filed Wednesday in the U.S. Court of International Trade, Dongkuk said Commerce was wrong to assign it the same 0.56% duties on certain cut-to-length carbon-quality steel plates as fellow South Korean steel firm Hyundai Steel Co. without examining Dongkuk itself. The duties assigned to Hyundai after administrative...

