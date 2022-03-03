Senate Commerce Moves Sohn's FCC Nom To Full Chamber

By Kelcee Griffis (March 3, 2022, 2:01 PM EST) -- Gigi Sohn's nomination to the Federal Communications Commission will move on to consideration by the full chamber after a tie 14-14 vote by the Senate Commerce Committee on Thursday. Republicans withheld support over concerns that Sohn has conflicts with the streaming industry and will be biased against conservative media when they have business before the commission. The panel's deadlock won't derail her confirmation but will require Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to take an extra procedural vote to bring her nomination to a final vote. Sen. Maria Cantwell, the Washington Democrat who chairs the committee, reported the tie vote to the...

