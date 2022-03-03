Hunton, Kramer Levin Guide MetLife On $210M Queens Loan

By Andrew McIntyre (March 3, 2022, 4:08 PM EST) -- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP represented a MetLife lending arm in connection with its $210 million loan to a Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP-counseled Rockrose Development entity for a Queens residential property, according to documents made public in New York on Thursday. The loan from MetLife Real Estate Lending LLC is for 47-05 Center Blvd., and the borrower is 47-05 Center SPE LLC, which is affiliated with Rockrose Development LLC. The property is in Long Island City and close to the Vernon Boulevard – Jackson Avenue subway station where the 7 Train stops. The Queens Public Library at Hunters Point is...

