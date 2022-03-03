Senate Commerce Committee Mulls Ocean Shipping Reforms

By Linda Chiem (March 3, 2022, 6:20 PM EST) -- Senate lawmakers signaled a readiness to crack down on ocean container carriers' business practices that they say have contributed to the supply chain crunch and escalating costs for shippers and consumers as they considered legislation Thursday seeking to strengthen the Federal Maritime Commission's oversight authority. Members of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee held a hearing to consider S. 3580, the Ocean Shipping Reform Act, a bipartisan bill from U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and John Thune, R-S.D., and backed by nearly two dozen senators. The bill seeks to expand the Federal Maritime Commission's oversight and provide companies seeking to...

