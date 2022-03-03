Atty Says Chicago Mayor Let Insults Fly On Zoom Call

By Lauraann Wood (March 3, 2022, 6:14 PM EST) -- A former in-house attorney for the Chicago Park District accused Mayor Lori Lightfoot of unleashing a profane tirade laced with crude, insulting and defamatory comments during a Zoom call in which she criticized his handling of a lawsuit involving a Christopher Columbus statue. Park District attorney George Smyrniotis claimed in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that Lightfoot spewed unlawfully disrespectful and false statements, bragged about having "the biggest dick in Chicago" as a way of touting her mayoral power, and questioned his ability to do his job. He said the mayor unleashed on him during a video call in which she voiced her displeasure...

