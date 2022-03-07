FCA Trends To Watch For Health, Life Sciences Cos.

By George Breen, Erica Bahnsen and Daniel Fundakowski (March 7, 2022, 6:01 PM EST) -- This article takes a look at the U.S. Department of Justice's 2021 health care fraud stats, as well as key False Claims Act trends to watch throughout the rest of this year. False Claim Act Stats While the number of new False Claims Act actions filed in fiscal year 2021 decreased, government recoveries reached a record high, particularly from the health care and life sciences sectors. With collections amounting to $5.6 billion, fiscal year 2021 marks the U.S. Department of Justice's largest annual total FCA recovery since fiscal year 2014, and more than twice the $2.3 billion received in fiscal year...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS