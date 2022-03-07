Dude Wipes Maker Can't Flush Consumers' Fraud Suit

By Kelcey Caulder (March 7, 2022, 6:11 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has refused to let the maker of toilet paper alternative Dude Wipes escape a proposed consumer fraud class action claiming the wipes aren't flushable as promised, but cut claims for injunctive relief, disgorgement and breach of warranty from the consumers' suit. The lawsuit brought by three wipe buyers alleges Dude Products Inc. misled consumers into believing their wipes could be safely flushed down the toilet even though they knew their product could clog sewage pipes and cause sewage issues for those purchasing them. In an order issued Thursday, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman said that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS