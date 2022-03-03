Cincinnati Insurance Can't Intervene In Hotel Trafficking Suit

By Hope Patti (March 3, 2022, 6:32 PM EST) -- Cincinnati Insurance Co. cannot intervene in a sex trafficking suit brought by an anonymous accuser against multiple hotel companies, an Ohio federal judge ruled Thursday, saying the insurer's interests in the suit do not warrant a right to intervene. U.S. District Judge Algenon L. Marbley said Cincinnati, which insures one of the businesses accused in the suit, failed to demonstrate a "substantial legal interest" in the actions brought by the accuser, who is identified by her initials, M.A., under the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act. The court previously rejected three similar motions to intervene from insurers, finding each time that the...

