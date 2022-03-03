Diversity Visa Order Paused For Speedy DC Circ. Appeal

By Alyssa Aquino (March 3, 2022, 7:04 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge gave the Biden administration on Thursday a 30-day reprieve from an order requiring 9,095 delayed diversity visas to be issued by Sept. 30, offering the administration time to seek an expedited review of the order. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta offered the temporary stay, rebuffing the Biden administration's request to freeze the order indefinitely while it seeks appellate review. While the U.S. Department of State needed to free up resources to address visa backlogs, diversity visa applicants have been waiting for years to know if they could claim green cards they had won in the Diversity Visa...

