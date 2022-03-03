IRS Trust Guidance Violated Admin. Law, 6th Circ. Says

By Joshua Rosenberg (March 3, 2022, 1:02 PM EST) -- A 2007 IRS notice requiring the disclosure of potentially abusive benefit trust arrangements on pain of penalty violated administrative law because it didn't go through public comment, the Sixth Circuit said Thursday, reviving a construction company's challenge to the guidance. An IRS notice imposed new requirements to disclose potentially abusive trust arrangements using cash-value life insurance policies and should have gone through formal notice-and-comment procedures, a panel said. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Internal Revenue Service Notice 2007-83 imposed new requirements to disclose potentially abusive trust arrangements using cash-value life insurance policies and should have been put through formal notice-and-comment procedures, a three-judge...

