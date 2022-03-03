As EU Unified Patent Court Nears, Companies Mull Opting Out

By Ryan Davis (March 3, 2022, 9:12 PM EST) -- After years of false starts and hurdles that once appeared nearly insurmountable, the European Union's Unified Patent Court is set to launch in the coming months. Now, companies and attorneys face the complex task of deciding whether to opt their patents out of the new system. The UPC was designed to allow patent disputes to be litigated across two dozen EU nations through one proceeding, rather than on a country-by-country basis. Yet legal challenges, Brexit and a host of other issues long appeared poised to derail the project. Many attorneys and companies had all but given up on the court and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS