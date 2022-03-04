NY Asbestos Firm Belluck & Fox Expands With Boston Office

By Ivan Moreno (March 4, 2022, 5:54 PM EST) -- New York-based mesothelioma and personal injury firm Belluck & Fox LLP is opening a Boston office to take on asbestos cases in the New England area, managing partner Joseph Belluck said. Belluck said Friday the decision to open the firm's first office outside of New York and New Jersey came as attorneys saw more clients from Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, which are experiencing "incredibly high rates of mesothelioma compared to other states." Belluck will lead the Boston office, located in the city's Back Bay neighborhood. "There are certain states like Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, where there's really no mesothelioma...

