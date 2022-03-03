UC Berkeley Must Cap Enrollment, Calif. High Court Says

By Lauren Berg (March 3, 2022, 11:07 PM EST) -- Students might have a harder time enrolling at the University of California, Berkeley, after the state's highest court on Thursday refused to reverse a lower court's ruling limiting enrollment to the level at the height of the pandemic. The California Supreme Court left in place a California Court of Appeal ruling requiring UC Berkeley to adhere to a trial court order that temporarily froze the school's enrollment at 42,347, the same level as the 2020-2021 academic year. The school has estimated it will have to cut the number of 2022-2023 undergraduate students it's already accepted by about one-third, which it said...

