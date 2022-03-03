Brazos Trial Over $1.9B ERCOT Bill Paused For Mediation

By Vince Sullivan (March 3, 2022, 4:30 PM EST) -- Bankrupt retail power provider Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc. agreed Thursday to suspend a trial underway in Texas bankruptcy court over the Texas electricity market regulator's $1.9 billion claim against it, so the parties can engage in mediation and come to an agreement on the appropriate amount of the claim. After a midday break during the eighth day of the trial, representatives for Brazos and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas returned to the courtroom and announced the proceedings would be suspended for the next few weeks as they pursued a mediated settlement of the council's claims for charges incurred by the...

