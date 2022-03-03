NJ Diocese Abuse Claimants Accuse Insurers Of Stonewalling

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 3, 2022, 7:42 PM EST) -- A committee representing sexual abuse claimants in the Catholic Diocese of Camden, New Jersey's Chapter 11 case told a bankruptcy court Thursday that insurers have been stonewalling its requests for information and refusing to respond to discovery requests. Michael A. Kaplan of Lowenstein Sandler LLP, the attorney for the official committee of tort claimant creditors, said four groups of insurers recently submitted extensive factual declarations from their attorneys but then refused to allow the committee to take depositions. "What we've gotten from the insurers is objections," Kaplan told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Jerrold N. Poslusny during the status teleconference. "Very simply, we...

