Fla. Restaurant Franchise Hit With Tipped Wage Suit

By Carolina Bolado (March 3, 2022, 5:37 PM EST) -- A former waitress at a Pennsylvania location of Miller's Ale House sued the Florida-based chain restaurant Thursday, claiming the company stiffs waiters and bartenders by forcing them to do nontipped work while paying them at the lower rate allowed for tipped workers. Aimy McCrosky, who used to work at the Miller's Ale House in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, said in her proposed class suit that tipped workers there had to regularly perform nontipped side work like cleaning, taking out trash, mopping floors, setting up tables, wiping booths and refilling condiments. Under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, tipped workers are not supposed...

