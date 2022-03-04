Holster Co. Must Face Injured NJ Cop's Product Liability Row

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (March 4, 2022, 1:59 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal court has knocked down the bulk of a police officer's lawsuit alleging he was shot due to a defective holster, but said he stated viable claims under the Garden State's product liability law. In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty partially granted the motion by Safariland LLC and its affiliates to toss Jorge Martinez's complaint over the company's Glock 21 drop holster. The jurist sided with the defendants' argument that Martinez's warranty, negligence and punitive damages pleadings fell short, as did a loss-of-consortium claim filed on behalf of Martinez's wife. However, the defendants must...

