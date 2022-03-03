Union Says Pittsburgh Port Authority Faces Vax Order Exodus

By Matthew Santoni (March 3, 2022, 9:09 PM EST) -- An officer for the union representing Port Authority of Allegheny County employees told a Pennsylvania state court Thursday that the Pittsburgh-area transit agency is facing the termination or premature retirement of nearly a quarter of its workforce over a March 15 vaccination deadline that the union is suing to stop. Jeffrey DiPerna, financial secretary/treasurer for Amalgamated Transit Union Local 85, testified at a preliminary injunction hearing that approximately 490 Port Authority employees remained unvaccinated despite joint efforts by the union and the authority to incentivize them, and were now facing a dire choice: either get a shot they don't want, lose...

