Wilmington Trust Administration Suit Falls Short At 3rd Circ.

By Bill Wichert (March 3, 2022, 8:23 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday refused to revive claims against Wilmington Trust Co. over its administration of a multimillion-dollar trust benefiting an elderly California woman, saying she and the successor trustee failed to back up their assertion that the financial institution's lack of tax planning hurt the trust, among other allegations. In a nonprecedential opinion, a circuit panel upheld a Delaware federal judge's opinion last year dismissing breach of fiduciary duty, equitable fraud and financial elder abuse claims from trust beneficiary Frieda Mae Rogers and Premier Trust Inc., which replaced Wilmington Trust in 2015 as the trustee and adviser of the...

