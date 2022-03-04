Wynn's COVID Loss Lacks Physical Damage, Insurer Says

By Ben Zigterman (March 4, 2022, 3:57 PM EST) -- Factory Mutual Insurance Co. told a Nevada federal court that Wynn Resorts failed to allege that COVID-19 caused physical loss or damage at its Las Vegas hotels and casinos in a bid for a partial victory in the coverage suit. Wynn Resorts sued Factory Mutual in June 2021, alleging that it lost at least $595 million due to COVID-19 at Wynn Las Vegas, Encore Las Vegas and Encore Boston Harbor. (AP Photo/John Locher) At most, Wynn Resorts may qualify for about $1 million in coverage under communicable diseases provisions that do not require physical loss or damage to property, Factory Mutual...

