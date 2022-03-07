Winston Adds Ex-Baker Botts Atty In Dallas

By Jessica Corso (March 7, 2022, 4:01 PM EST) -- A former Baker Botts LLP transactions attorney with decades of experience has joined Winston & Strawn LLP as a partner in Dallas, the firm said Monday. Don McDermett spent over 20 years at Baker Botts' Dallas office before joining Winston & Strawn's corporate practice, according to his LinkedIn profile. McDermett counsels clients on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, tax-free spinoffs and corporate reorganizations, specializing in transactions in the telecommunications and technology industries, Winston & Strawn said. "I am thrilled to be joining Winston as transactional activity in Texas continues to increase across a broad range of industries, particularly technology, telecommunications, and...

