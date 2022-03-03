PE Firm Says Ukraine Crisis Should Keep Coal Mine Row In Ill.

By Lauraann Wood (March 3, 2022, 8:53 PM EST) -- A U.K. private equity firm asked the Illinois Appellate Court to swiftly back a trial court decision rejecting Baker McKenzie's bid to litigate a coal mine dispute in Russia, saying the country's invasion of Ukraine and resulting sanctions prove it wouldn't be a fair and available forum. Lehram Capital Investments Ltd. argued the appellate court should summarily affirm a trial judge's decision to continue presiding over claims that Chicago-based Baker McKenzie botched its bid to reacquire a coal mine that was illegally transferred to a politically connected Russian family because significant developments in that country make clear it would be improper to...

