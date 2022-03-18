Insurers May Face More Exposure In Suits After Sandy Hook

By Angela Childers (March 18, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Insurers who underwrite the firearms industry may be reexamining their policies after families affected by the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting agreed to a $73 million settlement in February with bankrupt Remington Outdoor Co., which will be paid out by the gun manufacturer's four insurers. An attendee at the 2019 NRA convention checks out an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle from Sig Sauer. Insurers who underwrite policies for companies in the firearms industry could see more exposure following a multimillion settlement in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting case and a Connecticut Supreme Court ruling that allowed plaintiffs to sue Remington...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS