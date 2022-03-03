PTAB Mulls Apple Challenge To Koss Wireless Tech Patent

By Britain Eakin (March 3, 2022, 8:19 PM EST) -- A Patent Trial and Appeal Board panel wrestled Thursday with an argument from Koss Corp. that evidence of nonobviousness is sufficient to overcome Apple's challenge to a patent the headphone maker says improved methods for configuring wireless devices to communicate with wireless networks. The PTAB considered arguments by Koss that the commercial success of Apple's allegedly infringing HomePod wireless speaker products — which it argues have generated billions in sales — embodies the claimed invention and is a direct result of the patent's unique characteristics, and therefore demonstrates that the patent isn't obvious. Apple, which challenged the patent at the board...

