Abbott Units Beat Consultant's Training Copyright Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (March 4, 2022, 3:57 PM EST) -- Three Abbott Laboratories units have broken free from a copyright suit in California federal court lodged by an operations consultant that claimed the companies made knockoffs of its training materials for engineers. In an order dismissing the suit without prejudice, U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar said Thursday that consultant Sigma Science Inc. failed to back its claims that three subsidiaries of Abbott Laboratories Inc. — Abbott Vascular Inc., Abbott Cardiovascular Systems Inc., and Abbott Ireland — hatched a plan to copy and rebrand Sigma's proprietary training materials after entering into a contract with the consultant. Judge Tigar found that Europe-based Abbott...

