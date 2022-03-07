Kroger Can't Beat Dallas Shopper's Sidewalk-Hole Fall Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (March 7, 2022, 4:41 PM EST) -- The Kroger Co. can't avoid a shopper's lawsuit that claims she sustained injuries after falling into a hole in the sidewalk at one of its grocery stores, a Texas federal court ruled, saying it is possible that Kroger had knowledge of the danger. The Cincinnati-based company said Shulanda Robinson — who says she suffered severe injuries and "disfigurement" according to her complaint — failed to present evidence that Kroger had any idea the hole was there. The supermarket chain also argued that the hole was an open and obvious danger that Robinson should have seen and avoided. But U.S. District Judge...

