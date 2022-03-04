Subaru Can't Deflate Faulty Airbag Claims, Court Says

By Isaac Monterose (March 4, 2022, 4:23 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge has refused to dismiss a Subaru driver's faulty airbag suit against the automaker, ruling that the driver has met the minimum pleading standards and doesn't need to prove anything at this stage of her lawsuit. In a short order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge James P. Jones said that Subaru overstated how detailed Rebecca R. James' product liability suit currently needed to be. James' suit claims her 2011 Subaru Outback's airbag deployed after a "minor" impact with a tree and the airbag significantly damaged her neck and spine. According to the order, Subaru had argued that the...

