Car Dealers Accused Of $4.3M Toyota Fraud Get Prison Time

By Rachel Scharf (March 4, 2022, 2:20 PM EST) -- Two West Virginia car dealership managers were sentenced to prison Thursday for an alleged scheme to bilk $4.3 million from a Toyota Motor Corp. repurchase program for defective trucks prone to excessive rust. U.S. District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin sentenced James Pinson, 46, and Frank Russo, 69, to six years and two years in prison, respectively. The pair were also ordered to pay a total of $4.3 million in restitution. In two 2019 indictments, West Virginia federal prosecutors accused both men of plotting to defraud a Toyota customer support program between 2013 and 2015. Russo pled guilty to one wire fraud...

