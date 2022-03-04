Nev. Mine Developer Tells 9th Circ. Project Shouldn't Be Halted

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 4, 2022, 7:20 PM EST) -- The Lithium Nevada Corp. urged the Ninth Circuit to affirm a lower court's decision denying Native American tribes' request to prevent it from breaking ground on the Thacker Pass Lithium Mine as the tribes claim there are historical graves near the project area. In a brief filed Thursday, Lithium Nevada argued that the Bureau of Land Management had tried to engage with the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony and the Burns Paiute Tribe under the National Historic Preservation Act before approving the mining project, but the tribes had ignored and disclaimed any interest in the agency's consultation efforts. "While it is undisputed that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS