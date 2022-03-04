Ill. Residents Claim Utility Conspired To Hide Water Pollution

By Morgan Conley (March 4, 2022, 2:18 PM EST) -- Illinois residents have accused Peoples Gas of illegally conspiring with its parent company and a public relations firm to cover up the extent of natural gas contamination in an aquifer that provides drinking water to thousands of residents and mislead them about the risks posed by the contamination. Wesley and Katherine Pabst hit the Peoples Gas Light and Coke Co., its parent WEC Energy Group Inc. and Wisconsin based-public relations firm the Broydrick Group LLC with a class action complaint in Illinois federal court Thursday. The two residents accuse the companies of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS