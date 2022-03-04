BLM, Green Groups Settle Oil And Gas Lease Sale Challenges

By Clark Mindock (March 4, 2022, 7:18 PM EST) -- The U.S. government has agreed to take a new look at the environmental impacts of dozens of oil and gas lease sales in the Rocky Mountain West, according to multiple settlements filed Friday. The settlements were filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia alongside motions to dismiss three cases brought against the federal government by a coalition of environmental interests led by WildEarth Guardians, which had alleged that the federal government failed to adequately consider the environmental and climate impacts of the sales before going through with them. According to the settlements, the U.S. Bureau of Land...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS