UK Watchdog Looking For Bid-Rigging At Deportation Centers

By Nadia Dreid (March 4, 2022, 7:37 PM EST) -- The U.K.'s antitrust enforcer suspects there's something fishy going on with the way the government has been handling certain service contracts at two of the nation's deportation centers, and it announced on Friday that it's looking into the matter. The Competition and Markets Authority revealed Friday that it has opened a probe into the procurement of certain service contracts at Heathrow and Derwentside Immigration Removal Centres to ensure that U.K. competition law hasn't been breached. While the agency did say it would be investigating "suspected anti-competitive conduct," it cautioned Friday that it hasn't reached any type of conclusion yet and that...

