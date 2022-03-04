Mo. Roundup Buyers Say $45M Deal Smells Of Collusion

By Morgan Conley (March 4, 2022, 8:45 PM EST) -- Missouri consumers who bought Roundup tore into a $45 million settlement Monsanto reached with another buyer that says they lost money purchasing the weedkiller, telling a California federal court it should reject the deal due to its "panoply of red flags," including indicators of collusion. In a 62-page motion opposing the settlement before the court, Ryan Tomlinson and Carol Richardson tore into the deal, saying the attorneys who reached the settlement with Monsanto must have had their own best interests at heart during negotiations because there is no other explanation for why such a raw deal for consumers would have been...

