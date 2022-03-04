New York AG Explores Sweeping Rule To Fight Price-Gouging

By Christopher Cole (March 4, 2022, 5:20 PM EST) -- New York's attorney general on Friday launched a rulemaking that would enable her office to enforce a new state law that expanded the AG's powers to combat "unconscionably excessive" price hikes and using "unfair leverage or unconscionable means" to raise prices. Attorney General Letitia James announced her office is soliciting public comment to help it produce a final rule over the next several months that the state's top law enforcer can wield against companies that allegedly use economic disruptions as a smokescreen for profit-driving price increases, especially on basic goods. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation in June 2020 to broaden the Empire...

