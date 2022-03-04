6 GHz Ruling Said To Clear Way For Wireless Growth

By Kelcee Griffis (March 4, 2022, 2:58 PM EST) -- A recent D.C. Circuit ruling that upheld an airwaves-sharing regime in the 6 GHz band will boost the rollout of unlicensed spectrum with its holding that the Federal Communications Commission needn't rule out the mere possibility of interference when making spectrum-use decisions, experts said during an event hosted by WifiForward and the Consumer Technology Association. Although the court didn't label the decision as precedential, Cisco's Government Affairs Director Mary Brown said at the event on Thursday that it still set an example that will clear the way for future spectrum band-sharing structures. "We got a little bit of new law out...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS