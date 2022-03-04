Texas Justices Pass Up Dallas Firm's Bid To Arbitrate Fee Spat

By Michelle Casady (March 4, 2022, 3:46 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday opted not to take up a bid from Fee Smith Sharp & Vitullo LLP to kick to arbitration a contingency fee dispute with a former client, denying the firm's petition for review without comment. The decision leaves intact an October ruling from the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas that the firm, name partner Anthony Vitullo and solo practitioner John L. Malesovas waived their right to arbitrate the dispute with former client Deana Strunk when the attorneys offered to litigate the matter in state court and then ordered service. The firm and attorneys, who moved...

