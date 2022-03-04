Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge's Bank Stock Prompts Call To Revive Rigging Claims

By Dean Seal (March 4, 2022, 6:12 PM EST) -- Investors that accused major banks like Barclays and HSBC of rigging the market for bonds issued by foreign governments are now asking for their claims to be revived, after a New York federal judge admitted to holding Citigroup stock while presiding over the case.

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos informed the court, investors and banks in January that it had been "brought to his attention" that he owned Citigroup stock while the litigation, which garnered $95.5 million in settlements with three banks before being dismissed two years ago, was still playing out.

The court said that while it did not "affect...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!