DC Circ. Narrows Biden's Migrant Family Expulsion Effort

By Mike LaSusa (March 4, 2022, 4:58 PM EST) -- The Biden administration can continue to use a pandemic-related order to quickly expel certain migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, but it can't send them to countries where they risk torture or severe persecution, the D.C. Circuit ruled Friday. While the three-judge panel largely upheld Biden's legal authority to continue expelling migrants under the so-called Title 42 order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the judges questioned whether the policy started under former President Donald Trump is actually protecting the public from COVID-19. "From a public-health perspective, based on the limited record before us, it's far from clear...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS