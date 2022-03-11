Maryland Apartment Complex Fire Raises Insurance Questions

By Shawn Rice (March 11, 2022, 4:55 PM EST) -- After an explosion rocked a Maryland apartment building last week, injuring more than a dozen tenants and displacing many from their homes, local attorneys told Law360 that insurance and liability issues will stem from how authorities rule on the cause of the fire. On March 3, a fire triggered by an explosion ravaged the Friendly Garden Apartments in Silver Spring, Maryland, resulting in 14 injured residents, according to early media reports. Three out of the six buildings weren't fit to allow tenants back in, according to reports as of March 7. Firefighters respond to an explosion at an apartment complex in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS