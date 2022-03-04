Norton Rose Picks New Head Of US International Arbitration

By Sarah Martinson (March 4, 2022, 3:01 PM EST) -- London-based international firm Norton Rose Fulbright said Friday it has selected the administrative partner of its Houston office, who has more than a decade of experience as an arbitrator, to be head of its U.S. international arbitration group. Kevin O'Gorman is replacing Mark Baker, who served as the head of Norton Rose's U.S. international arbitration group for more than 25 years, the firm said. Baker will continue at the firm as global co-head of international arbitration. O'Gorman said in a statement Friday that he is "honored" to serve as head of Norton Rose's U.S. international arbitration group. "Our international arbitration team...

