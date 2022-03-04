USDA Grants Seaquarium New License Without Orca Shows

By Nathan Hale (March 4, 2022, 8:26 PM EST) -- A long-running controversy over the living conditions of the Miami Seaquarium's captive orca, Lolita, appeared to have reached a turning point Friday with the U.S. Department of Agriculture issuing an exhibitor license to the attraction's new owner after it pledged to no longer put her on public display. The Dolphin Co., which acquired the park in August through a subsidiary, and Miami-Dade County, which owns the property, both announced the Mexico-based outfit's receipt of the license under the Animal Welfare Act on Friday and said the development will allow the company to take over operations of the Seaquarium from Spain-based Palace...

