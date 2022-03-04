Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

USDA Grants Seaquarium New License Without Orca Shows

By Nathan Hale (March 4, 2022, 8:26 PM EST) -- A long-running controversy over the living conditions of the Miami Seaquarium's captive orca, Lolita, appeared to have reached a turning point Friday with the U.S. Department of Agriculture issuing an exhibitor license to the attraction's new owner after it pledged to no longer put her on public display.

The Dolphin Co., which acquired the park in August through a subsidiary, and Miami-Dade County, which owns the property, both announced the Mexico-based outfit's receipt of the license under the Animal Welfare Act on Friday and said the development will allow the company to take over operations of the Seaquarium from Spain-based Palace...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!