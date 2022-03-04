Expert Report Tossed In Suit Over Child Assault At Hospital

By Mike Curley (March 4, 2022, 5:16 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court on Friday threw out an expert report in a suit alleging that Cedar Crest Hospital and Residential Treatment Center failed to properly treat a 6-year-old who was sexually assaulted by another child patient, saying the report is too vague in stating how the hospital is liable for the child's injuries. In a split decision, the majority of a three-judge panel of the Third Court of Appeals stopped short of dismissing the suit filed by Christina Buentello, on behalf of a child identified as D.B.J., against HMIH Cedar Crest LLC, which owns the psychiatric hospital in Belton, Texas,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS