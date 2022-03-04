Jury Misconduct Claim Can't Upend $959K Med Mal Verdict

By Jonathan Capriel (March 4, 2022, 9:52 PM EST) -- A Kentucky nursing home is still on the hook for a $958,903.39 jury verdict for negligence that caused the death of a patient after a split state appeals court panel refused to set aside the award or grant the facility a new trial Friday. Harlan Nursing Home Inc. had sought to convince the Kentucky Court of Appeals to grant it a new trial or find that the trial court flubbed when it declined to wipe out the jury's finding that the home had been negligent in the care of Reed Howard when it came to providing bowel management, treating wounds, and catheter insertion and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS