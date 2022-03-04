Northwestern Slams Ex-Law Student's 'Frivolous' Bias Suit

By Lauraann Wood (March 4, 2022, 7:48 PM EST) -- Northwestern University urged an Illinois federal judge to permanently toss a former law student's lawsuit lobbing "labyrinthine" allegations of discrimination and harassment against several university employees, saying he's only continued to muddle his claims despite receiving direction to clarify them. The university argued that U.S. District Judge Martha Pacold should dismiss former student Fahad Syed's 344-page second amended complaint with prejudice because despite losing an earlier dismissal bid and being required to file a short and plain statement of his claims, his pleading "still contains a significant number of purported claims that are clearly frivolous on their face and cannot withstand...

