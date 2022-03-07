Oregon Hotel's Proposed Virus Class Coverage Suit Tossed

By Eli Flesch (March 7, 2022, 1:51 PM EST) -- An Oregon hotel and spa isn't entitled to coverage for its pandemic losses, a federal judge ruled, adopting a magistrate judge's determination that the hotel's putative class action failed to show it sustained the type of physical loss required for coverage under its Chubb policy. U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman issued the ruling Friday, saying no objections had been made to the magistrate judge's findings by a deadline set earlier in the week. In February, U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You recommended that the suit brought by the Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa in Astoria, Oregon, should be dismissed....

