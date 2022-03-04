Yale Inks $1.29M Deal To End Wellness Policy Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (March 4, 2022, 8:11 PM EST) -- Yale University workers who accused the school of unlawfully using financial penalties to coerce them into a wellness program asked a Connecticut federal court on Friday to sign off on a $1.29 million deal ending the disability and genetic information bias suit. Yale University said it will pay $1.29 million into a settlement fund to resolve class claims of disability and genetic information bias. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz, File) The settlement agreement filed on Friday, which is still subject to final court approval, provides that Yale will pay $1.29 million into a settlement fund. That money will compensate class members as well...

