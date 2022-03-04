State Telecom Roundup: Paying People To Get Involved

By Nadia Dreid (March 4, 2022, 7:24 PM EST) -- Petitioning regulatory commissions costs money, and over the years states have found different ways of making sure that smaller — and less well-funded — voices are heard by the utility powers that be. That usually comes in the form of state-funded consumer advocacy groups, but these have their limitations, so a handful of states have come up with another avenue for providing funds to smaller customers and advocacy groups who want to bring issues before various regulatory commissions: intervenor compensation programs. Here's how the 16 states that have implemented such programs are making them work: California: Used to being at the...

