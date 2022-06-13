BREAKING: Justices Say Navajo Man Didn't Face Double Jeopardy

By Andrew Westney (June 13, 2022, 10:41 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled that a Navajo Nation member wasn't subjected to double jeopardy when he was convicted on sexual assault charges in federal court following a prosecution in a federally funded Court of Indian Offenses, saying that the Constitution doesn't block successive prosecutions. Navajo Nation member Merle Denezpi had argued that the Bureau of Indian Affairs-operated Court of Indian Offenses of the Ute Mountain Ute Agency, also known as a Code of Federal Regulations or CFR court, took its authority from the federal government rather than the tribe, meaning he was unconstitutionally subject to double jeopardy when...

